Sarah Avon missing: Will County police still seek answers 40 years after girl's Joliet disappearance

Missing girl Will County: Sheriff's Office named William Redden person of interest
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Answers still sought 40 years after Sarah Avon disappearance in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Wednesday marks 40 years since a 6-year-old girl vanished from her home in Will County.

Sarah Avon's disappearance shocked the community, and the cold case remains open.

Last year, the Will County Sheriff's Office named William Redden as a person of interest.

SEE MORE: Will County investigators link deceased Joliet man, William Redden, to disappearance of Sarah Avon, 39 years later

He has since died, but police are still looking to see if anyone has information linking Redden to Avon to bring closure to her family.

The 6-year-old girl vanished from in front of her Joliet Township home during the early evening hours of July 21, 1981.

If anyone has information about the case or Redden, contact the Will County Sheriff's Office Detectives Unit at 815-727-8574. You can also leave anonymous tips on the Will County Sheriff's website at www.willcosheriff.org/enforcement/submit-a-crime-tip.

RELATED: Charges filed, man arrested in girl's 1972 murder, assault, Naperville police announce

You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers by telephone at 800-323-6734, or by visiting www.crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/submit-a-tip/.
