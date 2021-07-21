Sarah Avon missing: Will County police still seek answers 40 years after girl's Joliet disappearance

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Wednesday marks 40 years since a 6-year-old girl vanished from her home in Will County.Sarah Avon's disappearance shocked the community, and the cold case remains open.Last year, the Will County Sheriff's Office named William Redden as a person of interest.He has since died, but police are still looking to see if anyone has information linking Redden to Avon to bring closure to her family.The 6-year-old girl vanished from in front of her Joliet Township home during the early evening hours of July 21, 1981.If anyone has information about the case or Redden, contact the Will County Sheriff's Office Detectives Unit at 815-727-8574. You can also leave anonymous tips on the Will County Sheriff's website atYou can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers by telephone at 800-323-6734, or by visiting