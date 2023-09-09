Don't be fooled: Scammers sending letters, mail claiming your home warranty is about to expire

Home warranty scams are on the rise. The Palos Park Police Department has some tips on how to steer clear of potential scammers.

Watch out for mail that says 'open immediately'

PALOS PARK, Ill. -- Here's a quick tip to steer clear of a new home warranty scam.

According to the Palos Park Police Department, scammers are sending letters from various names, such as the "Home Warranty Division," claiming your home warranty is about to expire even though they have no knowledge of it.

These letters may also say they're associated with your mortgage company or a county records office but police are warning homeowners that this could be a way for scammers to get your money or personal information.

Beware if:

-There is no indication of what the company name or address. Scammers may try to hide this information to make it harder to research the company.

-Watch for huge block letters stating "open immediately." This is a tactic used to scare potential victims into thinking the junk mail is important.

-Police say If you get one of these letters, throw it away and avoid calling the number on it.

More information from the Palos Park Police Department:

When making a decision about a home warranty company, the Palos Park Police Department offers a list of recommendations:

1. Check whether they are licensed to operate in your state, or if the third-party seller is authorized if you're buying from a realtor or seller.

2. Ask for a cost breakdown to clarify any hidden costs, as well as the duration of the plan and cancellation procedure.

3. Find out about any nuances of the coverage - items, parts, components, coverage limits, etc. that are mentioned as inclusions and exclusions

4. Talk to friends and neighbors about their experiences with the company you're considering, and also check out reviews from recognized sites, such as homewarrantyreviews.com and the Better Business Bureau.