FBI searching for armed suspect wanted in Schaumburg bank robbery

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- An armed suspect robbed a bank in north suburban Schaumburg Wednesday morning, the FBI said.

The suspect, , entered the U.S. Bank at 60 S. Meacham Rd. according to the FBI. The man displayed a handgun and demanded money.

He was described as having a heavy build, wearing dark clothes and a mask, and he had a black "emo" style hair, according to the FBI.

No one was injured in the incident, the FBI said.

The suspect is still at large as the FBI continues to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

The FBI has asked anyone with information about the robbery to contact them at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov, which can be done anonymously.

