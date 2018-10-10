WINDY CITY LIVE

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson talks turning 60, teleportation and a new book

EMBED </>More Videos

World-renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has brought science to the masses and he is back on WCL to chat about his latest book, "Accessory to War." The best-selling author is also here to answer your questions and we give one lucky viewer the chance to win front row seats to see Neil at the Chicago Theatre on October 18th - it's a value of $500!

EMBED More News Videos


Connect with Neil on Twitter: @neiltyson
Official Website: https://www.haydenplanetarium.org/tyson/

Click HERE for a chance to win tickets to Neil's concert on October 18th.
