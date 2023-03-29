WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Investigators search Waukegan Harbor for US Navy sailor missing for over 1 week

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 1:23AM
Search effort ends Friday for missing US Navy Sailor Seamus Gray, last seen outside bar in Waukegan
EMBED <>More Videos

The search of U.S. Navy Sailor Seamus Gray ended Friday with no sign of the 21-year-old last seen outside the Ibiza Bar in Waukegan.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The search for missing sailor Seamus Gray turned to the Waukegan Harbor this week.

Investigators said search and rescue canines zeroed in on an area near the Government Pier. Divers searched a large area, but didn't find Gray.

'He is my life': Mother asks for help to find Navy sailor

Gray has been missing for more than a week, and was last seen leaving a Waukegan bar on March 18.

Surveillance video around 1:30 a.m. shows Gray, dressed in red, standing outside the Ibiza Bar on Genesee Street with friends, after managers said he appeared drunk and was asked to leave.

One-hundred US Navy personnel helped in Friday's search, which ended after an extensive effort and no sign of the missing Navy sailor.

Police said they are hoping for help from anyone who may have seen Gray after the last video of him in the alley.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW