Truck stuck after LaSalle County bridge collapse amid flash flooding, Seneca police say

SENECA, Ill. (WLS) -- Heavy rain in LaSalle County caused a bridge collapse early Tuesday morning.In Seneca, a bridge on River Road partially collapsed with a truck on it, police said.Some good Samaritans pulled the truck driver from the car to safety, according to Seneca police."Driver was very lucky that his vehicle didn't go into the creek," Seneca police Officer Kelsey Kowalski said. "He was uninjured; he seemed fine, a little shook up."Officials said this is the first time in recent memory a bridge has collapsed in the area.Investigators will look into how it happened Tuesday.Three to 6 inches of rain fell in the Seneca area Monday night, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.River Road between Dupont and Brookfield roads is closed until further notice due to the flash flooding, local officials said.Road are impassable south of the river.The Braceville area could also be affected by flash flooding, Butler said.