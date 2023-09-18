Former NFL player Sergio Brown missing; family member found dead near Maywood home: police

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- West suburban police are searching for a missing former NFL player, and his family member was found dead near her home.

West suburban police are searching for missing former NFL player Sergio Brown.

Family members told the Maywood Police Department they could not find or contact 35-year-old Sergio Brown or 73-year-old Myrtle Brown on Saturday.

Police filed a missing person report and searched the area. Officers found Myrtle unresponsive near a creek behind her home.

Myrtle's body was later taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Police are still searching for Sergio, and asked anyone with information to call Maywood Police Investigations' Dennis Diaz at 708-368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department's anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.