Chicago weather: Tornado located over Joliet, Tornado Warning in effect for Will County | Live Radar

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of Chicago area
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Humidity in the air has created a charged atmosphere capable of producing severe storms throughout the Chicago area.

A confirmed tornado was located over Joliet at 6:03 a.m., moving south at 35 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The warm storm's core was moving toward Chicago at 5:20 a.m. It is part of the storm that has produced more than three inches of rain. Main threats will be gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain, said ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra.

There have also been reports of enough hail to inflict damage and tornados are possible, Dutra said. Madison and Milwaukee are the most at-risk areas for tornadic activity, he added.



A Tornado Warning is in effect for Will County until 6:30 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Kane and Kendall counties until 6:45 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Lake and McHenry counties until 8:30 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Cook, Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties, along with Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, until 10 a.m.

Dutra said the flood warning was issued due to how slowly the storms are moving and how much rainfall they are producing through the area.

There will likely be an evening round of thunderstorms in the area's northern counties. Overnight, the storms will fire and travel south.
