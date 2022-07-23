Chicago weather: Tornado located over Joliet, Tornado Warning in effect for Will County | Live Radar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12068744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

Tornado Warning including Joliet IL, Bolingbrook IL and Romeoville IL until 6:30 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/lq4LJC9yPU — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 23, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Humidity in the air has created a charged atmosphere capable of producing severe storms throughout the Chicago area.A confirmed tornado was located over Joliet at 6:03 a.m., moving south at 35 mph, the National Weather Service said.The warm storm's core was moving toward Chicago at 5:20 a.m. It is part of the storm that has produced more than three inches of rain. Main threats will be gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain, said ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra.There have also been reports of enough hail to inflict damage and tornados are possible, Dutra said. Madison and Milwaukee are the most at-risk areas for tornadic activity, he added.is in effect for Will County until 6:30 a.m.is in effect for Kane and Kendall counties until 6:45 a.m.is in effect for Lake and McHenry counties until 8:30 a.m.is in effect for Cook, Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties, along with Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, until 10 a.m.Dutra said the flood warning was issued due to how slowly the storms are moving and how much rainfall they are producing through the area.There will likely be an evening round of thunderstorms in the area's northern counties. Overnight, the storms will fire and travel south.