Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic to be laid to rest at funeral at Olivet Nazarene University

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (WLS) -- A large turnout is expected for the funeral of a veteran Bradley police officer tragically killed in the line of duty eight says ago.

The funeral for Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic will be held at the chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

Thursday night at a visitation, hundreds of officers in formal uniform moved in solemn formation toward the chapel to honor Sergeant Rittmanic.

"She was a kind soul," said Sgt. Craig Anderson. "Marlene always had the view of people. She believed the best of everybody.""

Colleagues of Sgt. Rittmanic, who was also an Army veteran, said it was that unbridled belief in basic goodness that made her the best kind of officer.

"She knew that there was that risk but she wanted our officers, she trained our officers, she was one of our field training officers, to also remember the human aspect in law enforcement," Anderson said.

Many are still trying to make sense of what happened.

Last Thursday, the 49-year-old Rittmanic and her partner, 27-year-old Tyler Bailey, responded to a call of barking dogs at a Comfort Inn in Bradley.

When they knocked on a door, Kankakee county prosecutors say Darius Sullivan chased Rittmanic down, shooting and killing her with her own gun.

Officer Bailey was also shot.

Bradley Police Chief Craig Anderson reads statements from the families of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey.



"One of the most tragic things we've seen in a long time," said Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

Sergeant Rittmanic had just been honored as 'Officer of the Year' for all of Kankakee county. She spent 21 years in law enforcement, the last 14- years with the Bradley Police Department..

"We're paying her respect for the number of years she's given to this community as a law enforcement officer and as you can see now the community is coming together to show her respect," said Theodis Pace, president, Kankakee County NAACP.

Prosecutors seek death penalty in murder of Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

The funeral for Sergeant Rittmanic starts at 10 a.m. After the funeral, the public is encouraged to line the procession route to show their support.

It starts at the chapel at Olivet Nazarene University and ends in Elwood, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
