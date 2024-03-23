Full list of street closures for 43rd Annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Runners can enjoy three popular Saugatuck Brewing Company beers following Sunday's Shamrock Shuffle race at Grant Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 43rd Annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is happening on Sunday morning.

Road closures will be in place between 8 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Organizers said they are working with the Chicago Police Department to ensure that closures follow a "rolling pattern" so that as the last participant passes, the street will reopen.

The following areas will be impacted as runners pass through:

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Grand Ave.

Grand Ave. from Columbus Dr. to State St.

State St. from Grand Ave. to Wacker Dr.

Wacker Dr. from State St. to Washington Blvd.

Washington Blvd. from Wacker Dr. to State St.

State St. from Washington Blvd. to Jackson Blvd.

Jackson Blvd. from State St. to Franklin St.

Franklin St. from Jackson Blvd. to Harrison St.

Harrison St. from Franklin St. to Michigan Ave.

Michigan Ave. from Harrison St. to Roosevelt Rd.

Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

No parking will be allowed on those streets starting at 1 a.m. Sunday.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Ida B. Wells Drive and North Michigan Avenue will remain open.

There will ALSO be rolling street closures within Grant Park through Monday.

Grant Park will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. on Saturday to about 3 p.m. Sunday.

