Full list of street closures for 43rd Annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 43rd Annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is happening on Sunday morning.
Road closures will be in place between 8 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Organizers said they are working with the Chicago Police Department to ensure that closures follow a "rolling pattern" so that as the last participant passes, the street will reopen.
The following areas will be impacted as runners pass through:
No parking will be allowed on those streets starting at 1 a.m. Sunday.
DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Ida B. Wells Drive and North Michigan Avenue will remain open.
There will ALSO be rolling street closures within Grant Park through Monday.
Grant Park will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. on Saturday to about 3 p.m. Sunday.
SEE ALSO | Shamrock Shuffle taps Saugatuck Brewing Company as official beer sponsor
The video in the player above is from a previous report.