The Shedd Aquarium's newest resident is a baby sea otter rescued from Alaskan beach

Meet Qilak. He's a 5-month-old otter rescued from a beach in Alaska.

He now joins five other otters at the Shedd. Two of which just arrived from California.

The animal care team says Qilak is strong and getting used to his new surroundings.