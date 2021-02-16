Shedd Aquarium free days return in February with 5 dates for Illinois residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Next week, Illinois residents will be able to visit the Shedd Aquarium free of charge!
Following a successful reopening, the Shedd is giving back with free access to look nature in the eye with a chance to come face-to-face with aquatic animals.
The free visits will look a bit different than in years past with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place to ensure safety.
The offer is Monday through Friday, Feb. 22-26, and guests must have a valid state ID to gain free admission.
Shedd officials said the offer is part of the aquarium's commitment to providing access to connect to nature and wildlife for all, despite the aquarium's multiple closures and significant revenue shortfalls as a result of the pandemic.
Tickets must be secured ahead of the visit. Illinois residents can claim their free tickets either online or by phone: 312-939-2438.
Even though the tickets are free, a $3 transaction fee will be applied to Illinois Resident Free Days tickets reserved online.
For those who are not ready to visit the aquarium, or are looking for a more personal experience, officials said there are still plenty of ways to connect with the Shedd through live virtual one-on-one chats with the penguins or a virtual sleepover!
Purchasing tickets to visit or participating in their various programs helps support the Shedd's mission and offset the financial impacts of COVID-19, officials said. They added that while the aquarium is now open to guests, financial support remains critical to the Shedd's continued success.
