shedd aquarium

Shedd Aquarium free days return in February with 5 dates for Illinois residents

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Next week, Illinois residents will be able to visit the Shedd Aquarium free of charge!

Following a successful reopening, the Shedd is giving back with free access to look nature in the eye with a chance to come face-to-face with aquatic animals.

The free visits will look a bit different than in years past with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place to ensure safety.

RELATED: Chicago COVID restrictions: Field Museum, Art Institute, Shedd Aquarium set to reopen as metrics improve

The offer is Monday through Friday, Feb. 22-26, and guests must have a valid state ID to gain free admission.

Shedd officials said the offer is part of the aquarium's commitment to providing access to connect to nature and wildlife for all, despite the aquarium's multiple closures and significant revenue shortfalls as a result of the pandemic.

Tickets must be secured ahead of the visit. Illinois residents can claim their free tickets either online or by phone: 312-939-2438.

Even though the tickets are free, a $3 transaction fee will be applied to Illinois Resident Free Days tickets reserved online.

For those who are not ready to visit the aquarium, or are looking for a more personal experience, officials said there are still plenty of ways to connect with the Shedd through live virtual one-on-one chats with the penguins or a virtual sleepover!

Purchasing tickets to visit or participating in their various programs helps support the Shedd's mission and offset the financial impacts of COVID-19, officials said. They added that while the aquarium is now open to guests, financial support remains critical to the Shedd's continued success.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopshedd aquariumillinoisreopening illinois
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHEDD AQUARIUM
Museum of Science and Industry sets reopening date
Shedd Aquarium set to reopen to members Wednesday
Chicago museums reopen as COVID metrics improve
Chicago's Shedd Penguins famous for their field trips
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm dumps 16 inches, or more, of snow in some areas
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Is Chicago experiencing another Polar Vortex?
'He's my everything': Owner desperate to find missing dog in winter storm
Former NFL receiver found dead in hotel room
2nd Elgin roof collapses due to snow in a week
NC tornado kills 3, injures at least 10
Show More
Delightful Pastries serves variety of paczki
526 Illinois COVID vaccines wasted, officials fight to keep discard low
IL announces new strategy for 2nd COVID vaccine doses
Michael Jordan donates $10M for NC health clinics
Chicago Weather: Snow diminishes Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News