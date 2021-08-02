shedd aquarium

Shedd Aquarium offering free admission to IL residents Thursdays in August

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Shedd Aquarium free to IL residents each Thursday in August

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mark your calendar! Thursdays in August are free at the Shedd Aquarium. Illinois residents can check it out on August 5, 12, 19, and 26.

In addition to the free admission, the aquarium will offer extended hours on the select free days for additional access to the aquatic animal world. On the free admission days, the Shedd will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

WATCH | An Ocean on the Lake: Inside Chicago's Shedd Aquarium



To take advantage of Shedd's free admission dates, tickets must be secured either online or by phone. Free admission will not be granted to guests who walk up without a reservation.

To reserve tickets and find the latest COVID-19 guidelines, visit the Shedd Aquarium website.
