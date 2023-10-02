The East Chicago Police Department said two people are in custody after a car show shooting injured three people near Jeorse Park Beach.

East Chicago shooting: 2 in custody after 3 shot at northwest Indiana car show, police say

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- Three spectators were shot while attending a weekend car show in East Chicago, Indiana, police said.

Police said the Saturday afternoon shooting stemmed from a fight at Jeorse Park Beach.

Shots were fired into a large crowd at the Stunna Beach Bash Custom Car Show and Sound Competition at about 3:45 p.m. Police said that created panic.

One person was arrested after a chase, and a second suspect turned himself in, police said.

Police said the three victims are all expected to be OK.

Two weapons were recovered and police are investigating the shooting.

Further information was not immediately available.