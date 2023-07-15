An attempted robbery turned into a Chicago shooting on Western Ave. early Saturday morning, the police department said.

Chicago shooting: Man shot during attempted robbery in Morgan Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attempted robbery on Chicago's South Side ended with a person being shot on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. in Morgan Park near West 110th Street and Western Avenue.

Police said someone tried to rob a 22-year-old man at gunpoint.

When the victim refuse to hand over their belongings, police said, he was shot in the chest, and the suspect ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and is in fair condition. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

