Chicago shooting: Livery driver shot while dropping passenger off in River North, police say

A Livery driver was injured in a River North shooting in Chicago on North Dearborn Street near West Kinzie Street on Sunday night.

A Livery driver was injured in a River North shooting in Chicago on North Dearborn Street near West Kinzie Street on Sunday night.

A Livery driver was injured in a River North shooting in Chicago on North Dearborn Street near West Kinzie Street on Sunday night.

A Livery driver was injured in a River North shooting in Chicago on North Dearborn Street near West Kinzie Street on Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Livery driver was hit by gunfire moments after dropping off a customer in downtown Chicago on Sunday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 9p.m. on North Dearborn Street near West Kinzie Street in the River North neighborhood.

The 52-year-old driver was letting someone out of his vehicle when two other people jumped out of a black car and started shooting at people on the sidewalk, police said.

A bullet grazed the driver's shoulder. He is expected to be OK.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood