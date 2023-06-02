7 hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Fuller Park, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago police officers are among seven people hospitalized after shots were fired in a South Side neighborhood on Thursday evening, fire officials said.

The incident happened on Wells Street near Root Street in Fuller Park. CFD said at least two people were shot and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical conditions.

Three CPD officers and two other people were also injured and taken to the same hospital in good condition, CFD said.

COPA said it is responding to an officer-involved shooting at that location.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

