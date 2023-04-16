Chicago shooting: Man shot to death on Golden Gate sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a Saturday night shooting on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Golden Gate neighborhood's 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue at about 9:19 p.m., police said. A 20-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when someone fired shots.

Police said the Chicago Fire Department transported the victim, shot in the chest and leg, to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

