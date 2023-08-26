Chicago police confirmed two women were wounded in a shooting at the White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday night.

Chicago shootings: At least 17 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago shootings this weekend have left at least 17 people shot, one fatally, police said.

A man was fatally shot early Saturday on the Near West Side.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 2500 block of West Monroe Street and found the man shot in the chin and ankle, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said. No one was in custody.

On Friday night, two women were wounded in a shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field during a game between the White Sox and the Oakland Athletics, according to Chicago police.

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago hospital in fair condition, police said. A 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen, refusing medical treatment according to police.

New video released by the White Sox shows some fans in the bleachers appearing to look down at something, while others are unaware of what's going on. Fans can also be seen standing in their seats, waving towards White Sox staff, the video then ends. The Sox said the activity was in section 161, near left field.

Tom Miller, who attended the game, said that he was sitting two rows behind where the shooting allegedly occurred. He said he didn't hear or see what happened but moments later a woman appeared to be bleeding from the leg. He said he believed two people, possibly three, suffered some sort of wound.

The investigation into the shooting continues as officials say, at no time, was there believed to be an active shooter at the ballpark. Police have not said if they recovered a weapon.

On the same night, an 8-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The two were outside at about 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams Street when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered a graze wound to the leg, and the woman, 42, was grazed in the ankle, police said.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, according to police. No arrests were reported

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.