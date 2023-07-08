A Chicago shooting left 5 injured on Howard Street in Rogers Park Friday night, CPD said. Four were taken to an Evanston hospital.

Chicago shootings: At least 8 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least eight people have been shot, one fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

Five people were injured Friday night in a shootout in Chicago's North Side Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A group of people were waiting on the sidewalk in the 1600-block of West Howard Street about 11:40 p.m. when two vehicles approached, CPD said.

An argument broke out, and unknown suspects from both vehicles fired shots at the group, hitting five people, according to police.

Someone in the crowd also exchanged gunshots and then left the scene before police arrived, CPD said.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the left arm and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the right hip and was also taken to St. Francis in good condition.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and taken to St. Francis in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the right forearm and leg and taken to St. Francis in good condition.

A 36-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention.

A woman was shot to death early Saturday in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 22-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Perry when shots were fired about 4 a.m., according to Chicago police.

She was hit in the back of the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was in custody.

Last weekend, at least 30 people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.