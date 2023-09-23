Chicago shootings: At least 11 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 11 people have been shot, one fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

An 86-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Auburn Gresham on the South Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, it happened just before 10 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Throop Street.

The elderly man was found outside with a gunshot wound to his left thigh, police said. He was transported to Christ Hospital, where he later died.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Area Two detectives. No other information was immediately available.

At least 10 other people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Last weekend, police said at least 18 people were shot across the city.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood