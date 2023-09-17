Chicago shootings: At least 17 shot in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 17 people have been injured in shootings across Chicago this weekend, police said.

One of the victims is a teenage girl who was shot inside a South Side home on Friday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Englewood neighborhood's 7200 block of South Honore Street just after 9 p.m. A witness told police that someone opened fire from a white sedan, and the gunfire traveled into a home.

A 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her arm, police said. She was treated and released in good condition.

The shooter fled the scene. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Minutes earlier, three people were shot in the nearby Marquette Park neighborhood, police said.

That shooting happened in the 7100 block of South Western Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. One of the victims told police that two people shot at them from a distance before fleeing on foot.

Two women, 58 and 41 years old, and a 28-year-old man were shot in their legs and transported to local hospitals in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

At least 13 other people have been shot in Chicago this weekend, police said.

Last weekend, police said at least 22 people were shot, five fatally, in gun violence across the city.

