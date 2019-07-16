Windy City LIVE

Back to college in style with IKEA

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- This segment is produced with and sponsored by IKEA.

It's that time of year to think about sending your kids back to college! How do you do it in style without breaking the bank? Think IKEA! They have all the decorating, storage and bedding options you need to make your young person and your wallet happy.

Windy City Live's Val Warner went out to the IKEA flagship store in Schaumburg to check out their great back to college selection. Beginning Wednesday July 17, they have a great sale going on that will save you even more money! Head into IKEA Bolingbrook or IKEA Schaumburg for IKEA Family offers. There will be 20% off MALM dressers, 20% off paper boxes and organizers, 20% off select sheet sets, and 25% off collage frames.

For all the information and more, click here.
