Windy City LIVE

Josh McBride shares sweater weather essentials

Entertainment and Lifestyle expert Josh McBride is back with the sweater weather essentials you need!

Check out Josh's website: http://www.joshmcbrideworld.com/

Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joshymcb

Here are his fall essentials:

Hat/Gloves/Scarves
Trendy Sweaters
Two Chicks Cocktails
Aquaphor Healing Ointment (mass drug stores)

Cotz Face Moisture SPF 35
Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Lotion
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
Soap & Glory Clean On Me Creamy Clarifying Shower Gel ($10; Walgreens)
iRobot Roomba i7 ($699)
