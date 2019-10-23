Josh McBride shares sweater weather essentials

Entertainment and Lifestyle expert Josh McBride is back with the sweater weather essentials you need!
Check out Josh's website: http://www.joshmcbrideworld.com/
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joshymcb
Here are his fall essentials:
Hat/Gloves/Scarves
Trendy Sweaters
Two Chicks Cocktails
Aquaphor Healing Ointment (mass drug stores)
Cotz Face Moisture SPF 35
Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Lotion
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
Soap & Glory Clean On Me Creamy Clarifying Shower Gel ($10; Walgreens)
iRobot Roomba i7 ($699)
