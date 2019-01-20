Quick Tip: Questionable websites selling products

The Better Business Bureau found 35 questionable websites according to a report issued last week.Many of the sites are not providing the products or people are getting the product but consumers are saying the material is a very low quality, the BBB says.And those buyers are having a hard time when they are trying to get refundsIf this happens to you, file a dispute with your credit card company.However, you should also be researching these companies before you click and before you shop make sure they are reputableOr you may just want to stick with the company or brand you know and trust.