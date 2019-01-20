SHOPPING

Quick Tip: Questionable websites selling products

By and Ann Pistone
The Better Business Bureau found 35 questionable websites according to a report issued last week.

Many of the sites are not providing the products or people are getting the product but consumers are saying the material is a very low quality, the BBB says.

And those buyers are having a hard time when they are trying to get refunds

If this happens to you, file a dispute with your credit card company.

However, you should also be researching these companies before you click and before you shop make sure they are reputable

Or you may just want to stick with the company or brand you know and trust.
