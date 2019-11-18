Windy City LIVE

Save on your holiday shopping with Couponology

Couponology's Christine Suero has holiday deals just for you from Missguided, Eighteen B, Shutterfly and Tillys.

MISSGUIDED

Missguided is the online destination that encompasses everything it means to be a girl on the go. They have so many great gift ideas that includes a cozy striped Christmas pajama set along with lots of other fun items that you can choose from their collection. Missguided is offering 50% off their entire site when shopping with the code WINDYCITY.

EIGHTEEN B
Eighteen B is a skincare brand anchored in science and proteins that launched earlier this year. Today we highlighted their three signature products that are formulated with their proprietary b-silk protein made to improve texture, smoothness and hydration. If you are not sure whether you want the moisturizer, the serum or the cream you can buy the holiday
set that includes all three for yourself or as a gift to give to a loved one. You can shop and get 20% off using the code WINDYCITY20.

SHUTTERFLY

Shutterfly has been a leader in the personalization industry where you can customize keepsakes, gifts, stationary and home decor. You can create photobooks to capture your favorite family memories or create canvas prints or ornaments to warm up your home for the holidays. You can save up to 50% off when shopping at Shutterfly and add an extra $10 off with the code WINDYCITY.

TILLYS
Finally we have Tillys the popular retailer for mens, women and kids where you can get all of your holiday and winter apparel. Tilly's is offering 15% off plus free shipping with the code WINDYCITY.

For all of these deals and for more on Couponology head to Couponology.com.

This segment is sponsored by and produced with Couponology.
