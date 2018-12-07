Surprise Holiday Gift Guide just for moms

Windy City LIVE surprised an audience full of expecting mothers and new moms with the first ever Holiday Gift Guide Just for Moms. The entire audience walked away with over $1,600 worth of gifts.
Pregnancy is no easy feat and many of the mothers-to-be have had a long journey to get where they are today. Three audience members shared their stories of survival and hope.
To kick things off, CEO and founder of Bump Club, Lindsay Pinchuk, revealed her annual Holiday Gift Guide.
Then, Val and Ryan picked out their top toys and gifts for kids. For exclusive discount codes, scroll down.
PART 1
Check out the products for expecting moms, new moms and babies featured on the show:
Little Book of You
Baby K'Tan Weekender
KeySmart Key Pro
ErgoPouch Cocoon Swaddle and Sleep Bag
Sun Bum: BabyBum Gift Set
Earth Mama Organics: A Little Something for Mama-To-Be
Ju-Ju-Be Classical Convertible
TOMY: KIIPIX
Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor
PART 2
Check out the kids toys and gear featured on the show:
Hanna Andersson Jammies
Ready Setz
Skyrocket Grumblies
Battat Toys: Lori Airport & Lori Dolls
Innobaby Milo & Gabby Backpack with safety strap
Green Toys Neighborhood Maker Coloring Activity Set
Lego
Melissa & Doug Food Truck Indoor Playhouse
KidsEmbrace Stroller/Trike
PART 3
Check out our favorite mom products featured on the show:
Gymboree: Kids, Baby and Toddler Clothes
Pampers Saddlers
Magnetic Me
For 20% off your order at MagneticMe.com, just enter WINDYCITY20 until Dec. 12.
Swaddle Designs
For 35% off your order at SwaddleDesigns.com, just enter WINDY25 until Friday, December 21st.
Swaddle Sack with Wrap Link
Transitional Swaddle Sack Link
Sleeping Sack Link
Clover Baby & Kids
Stripes Cloverall
White ABCs Footie
Charcoal ABCs Footie
Made Good Foods
Notes to Self: "I am a Great Mom" and "I am Amazing" Socks
For 10% off orders $75+ at NotestoSelf.com, just enter SOCKS4EACHDAY. Free shipping on orders $25+.
PART 4
Check out our favorite kids products featured on the show:
Kids2.com
Baby Einstein Sea Dreams Sooother
Baby Einstein Octoplush
Ingenuity Moreland Autobouncer
Take 15% OFF your order with code WINDY15. Use code at checkout only at kids2.com. Offer expires 12/31/18 at 11:59pm ET and is subject to change without notice. Limit one coupon per account. Limit one coupon per transaction. Previous purchases are not eligible for adjustments based on current promotions. Offer cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. Discount is non-transferable and has no cash value. Duplicates prohibited. Valid on US orders only. Void where prohibited or restricted. Additional exclusions may apply. Valid online only at kids2.com.
bblüv Glüv
Grabease set
Magicube from Geomagworld
Hoohobbers, The Junior Director Chair
Book bundle for kids from Workman Publishing
The Atlas Obscura Explorer's Guide for the World's Most Adventurous Kid
The Book of Ingeniously Daring Chemistry
Dinosaur: A Photicular Book
Gods and Heroes
The Kid's Awesome Activity Book
