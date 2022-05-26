Skokie shooting: Teen among 2 charged in murder, attempted murder of 2 young brothers

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy and the attempted murder of a 5-year-old at north suburban Skokie apartment, according to police.
Officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired about 12:08 a.m. in the 4700-block of Main Street on May 12, police said.
Residents said they heard several rounds of bullets flying through the neighborhood. A window was shattered, with one of the bullets coming through the other side of a building.
"I thought it was firecrackers. All I heard was just a bunch of pops," said Joel Rolnick.
They found the kids shot inside an apartment building. Jeremiah Ellis, 9, had been shot multiple times, and his 5-year-old brother suffered a graze wound, police said.
The children were transported to a local hospital, where Jeremiah succumbed to his injuries, officials said.
Skokie police announced charges against 22-year-old Richard T. Banks, as well as a 16-year-old, both from Chicago.
Both have been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery. They have both been held without bond.
Police are expected to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Friday to release more information.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.
