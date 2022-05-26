child killed

Skokie shooting: Teen among 2 charged in murder, attempted murder of 2 young brothers

9-year-old Jeremiah Ellis was fatally shot and his 5-year-old rother was grazed in the shooting, police said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy and the attempted murder of a 5-year-old at north suburban Skokie apartment, according to police.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired about 12:08 a.m. in the 4700-block of Main Street on May 12, police said.

Residents said they heard several rounds of bullets flying through the neighborhood. A window was shattered, with one of the bullets coming through the other side of a building.

"I thought it was firecrackers. All I heard was just a bunch of pops," said Joel Rolnick.

They found the kids shot inside an apartment building. Jeremiah Ellis, 9, had been shot multiple times, and his 5-year-old brother suffered a graze wound, police said.

The children were transported to a local hospital, where Jeremiah succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Skokie police announced charges against 22-year-old Richard T. Banks, as well as a 16-year-old, both from Chicago.

Both have been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery. They have both been held without bond.

Police are expected to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Friday to release more information.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.
