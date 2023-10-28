2 cars crash into Skokie apartment building, family evacuated from home, fire dept. says

Skokie family was forced to evacuate their home after two cars crashed into their apartment building early Saturday, according to the fire department.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A family was forced to leave their home after two cars crashed into a building in North suburban Skokie.

This happened Friday night at the intersection of Church and Crawford, according to the Skokie Fire Department.

Natalie Rogers said she and her daughter were getting ready for bed when the crash happened.

"My daughter felt the whole building shake. I heard the doorbell going off insanely, next thing we know we hear two cars crash through the building and I look out the window and I see a car right through our wall."

Two people in the crash were taken to the hospital but no one inside the building was hurt.

City inspectors are now evaluating the integrity and stability of the building.