chicago shooting

Urban Prep classmates remember Rashad Verner, killed in South Shore shooting

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Classmates at Urban College Prep Academy returned to the Bronzeville campus to honor Rashard Verner Tuesday morning.

The college-bound high school senior was shot and killed last Monday near his home at 70th and Paxton in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

RELATED: Urban Prep student Rashad Verner killed in shooting described by family as 'tragic accident'

EMBED More News Videos

Rashad Verner was a star student and athlete at Urban Prep, who was killed in what his family describes as an accidental shooting last week.



Verner, 18, suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and arm in what his family calls a "tragic accident" and a "devastating loss."

A 19-year-old man was also injured in the shooting. He is in fair condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The school is operating on a hybrid schedule with some students learning remotely but many classmates, school staff and even family members gathered to say goodbye.

Verner played football at Urban Prep and was described as promising student with big plans to go to college.
A teacher had rewarded Verner the morning before he was killed.

"Mr. Verner was in a remote learning class in the morning and he had done exceptionally well that morning in the class," said Tim King, CEO of Urban Prep Academy. "The teacher wanted to honor him with a gold tie, which is something that we give to students when they do exceptional work."

Verner's shooting death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. No one is custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south shorechicagobronzevillechicago shootingfatal shootinggun violenceteen killedshootingstudent dieschicago violence
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Urban Prep senior killed in shooting family calls 'tragic accident'
1 fatally shot on Edens Expressway on NW Side; NB lanes reopen
33 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
34 shot, 3 fatally in weekend shootings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alaska added to Chicago's emergency travel order; Ind. on warning list
Gary house fire leaves 2 dead, including 6-year-old girl
Stimulus check update: IRS extends deadline to register for non-filers
IL reports 1,617 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Hurricane Delta suddenly at Category 4 strength
Woman fatally stabbed, shot on NW Side; 1 in custody: police
Show More
White House rejects updated FDA guidelines on vaccine approval
NJ judge opens up to GMA about son's killing
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Tuesday
Mars is closer to Earth in October than it will be for another 15 years
Trump's doctor says president has 'no symptoms'
More TOP STORIES News