KENOSHA, Wis. --The American Civil Liberties Union is threatening to sue the Kenosha Unified School District over inappropriate awards given to school cheerleaders.
The awards were allegedly handed out during a banquet in March 2018, according to a letter sent by the ACLU to the district on Tuesday, expressing concerns about sexual harassment, gender discrimination and body shaming.
The letter said the coaches poked fun at cheerleaders and handed out awards that focused on the girls' body parts, including "Big Boobie" and "Big Booty" awards.
While handing out the "Big Boobie" award, the letter said the coaches talked about "what a feat" is was that the cheerleader could make it through their routines with her "enormous boobs", all while speaking into a microphone.
While handing out the "Big Booty" award, the coaches said, "We love her butt. Everybody loves her butt.'"
More than 150 people attended the banquet, including parents.
The letter said the coaches also gave out an award for the team's "String Bean," or the skinniest girl on the team. That award went to a freshman.
In the letter, the ACLU said another athletic coach sent an email to the school's principal the next month, expressing concern about the banquet, where she said: "I feel that I need to tell you this for the protection of these girls . . . . I don't think it takes much to see that this is extremely degrading to women."
In another email sent to the principal the next day, the same coach wrote: "The last thing these high school girls need is a fellow woman in their lives communicating to them that they are objects or that their appearance is something to be gawked at, demeaned, laughed at, or even awarded for that matter."
When WISN went to head coach Patty Utech's home and tried to talk to her husband, he gave no comment.
"No. It's her response, her business," he said.
WISN reports the school principal investigated the incident, and later told parents the awards "were meant to be funny" and the coaches were "just joking around".
A district spokesperson said Tuesday the awards are not acceptable and will not be given out again.