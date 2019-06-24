Marlen Ochoa-Lopez update: Artist unites murdered pregnant teen mom, baby on Pilsen memorial mural

WATCH: Artist adds baby Yovanny to memorial mural for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Artist Milton Coronado has been painting the tribute in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.
When Ochoa's baby died last week Coronado decided to reunite mother and child in his mural.
Yovanny spent his short life in the hospital after being taken from his mother's womb in April.
RELATED: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, expected to visit baby in hospital
He said he wanted to give a memorialized gift to the family and the city.
The three defendants - Clarisa Figueroa, 46; Desiree Figueroa, 24; and Peter Bobak, 40 are all facing charges in the death of Ochoa-Lopez and could face more charges in the death of her newborn son.
RELATED: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
WATCH: Husband speaks about Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's death
RELATED:
Christ Medical Center acted properly in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby case, investigation finds
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears Advocate Christ Medical Center in her baby's case
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman formally indicted
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby: Family gets 2nd opinion on infant's prognosis
Family, community says final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death:'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives for funeral, health department investigating Christ Medical Center
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family seeks answers why authorities were not alerted to Figueroa
DCFS, police not alerted to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death suspect despite no signs of giving birth, officials say
Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of Chicago missing pregnant woman, 19, on Southwest Side