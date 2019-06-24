Society

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez update: Artist unites murdered pregnant teen mom, baby on Pilsen memorial mural

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mural honoring murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa Lopez and her infant is now complete.

WATCH: Artist adds baby Yovanny to memorial mural for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

EMBED More News Videos

Artist Milton Coronado, who created a beautiful mural of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, is reuniting mother and child in his memorial.



Artist Milton Coronado has been painting the tribute in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

When Ochoa's baby died last week Coronado decided to reunite mother and child in his mural.

Yovanny spent his short life in the hospital after being taken from his mother's womb in April.

RELATED: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, expected to visit baby in hospital

He said he wanted to give a memorialized gift to the family and the city.

EMBED More News Videos

The murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has affected people all over the city, including an artist who turned his shock and horror, into a thing of beauty.



The three defendants - Clarisa Figueroa, 46; Desiree Figueroa, 24; and Peter Bobak, 40 are all facing charges in the death of Ochoa-Lopez and could face more charges in the death of her newborn son.

RELATED: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond

WATCH: Husband speaks about Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's death

EMBED More News Videos

"It's so hurtful, so hurtful to see the person, your wife, who you lived with for four years and now you see her with her eyes closed," he said.



RELATED:
Christ Medical Center acted properly in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby case, investigation finds
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears Advocate Christ Medical Center in her baby's case
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman formally indicted
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby: Family gets 2nd opinion on infant's prognosis
Family, community says final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death:'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives for funeral, health department investigating Christ Medical Center
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family seeks answers why authorities were not alerted to Figueroa
DCFS, police not alerted to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death suspect despite no signs of giving birth, officials say
Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of Chicago missing pregnant woman, 19, on Southwest Side
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagopilsenartbabywoman killedteen killedmural artsmissing teenagerpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives from Mexico, visits baby in hospital
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives for funeral, hospital under investigation
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family seeks answers why authorities were not alerted
DCFS, police not alerted to murder suspect despite no signs of giving birth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
Jury finds Brendt Christensen guilty on all counts in the murder of U of I student
Former Alderman Willie Cochran sentenced to 1 year in prison
Immigration advocates protests Trump's deportation plan
Woman, 3 children found dead near Texas-Mexico border
Hundreds protest drag queen story time at Illinois library
Walmart to accept EBT payment for grocery pickup
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Brief evening storm then clearing, mild
Italy's Milan-Cortina wins vote to host 2026 Winter Olympics
Graphic video: 89-year-old beaten unconscious, robbed during walk
5 dead after murder-suicide in San Jose, police say
San Diego firefighters rescue injured baby hummingbird
More TOP STORIES News