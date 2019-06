Marlen Ochoa-Lopez update: Artist unites murdered pregnant teen mom, baby on Pilsen memorial mural

EMBED >More News Videos Artist Milton Coronado, who created a beautiful mural of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, is reuniting mother and child in his memorial.

EMBED >More News Videos The murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has affected people all over the city, including an artist who turned his shock and horror, into a thing of beauty.

EMBED >More News Videos "It's so hurtful, so hurtful to see the person, your wife, who you lived with for four years and now you see her with her eyes closed," he said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mural honoring murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa Lopez and her infant is now complete.Artist Milton Coronado has been painting the tribute in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.When Ochoa's baby died last week Coronado decided to reunite mother and child in his mural.Yovanny spent his short life in the hospital after being taken from his mother's womb in April.He said he wanted to give a memorialized gift to the family and the city. The three defendants - Clarisa Figueroa, 46; Desiree Figueroa, 24; and Peter Bobak, 40 are all facing charges in the death of Ochoa-Lopez and could face more charges in the death of her newborn son.