WINDY CITY LIVE

Billie Jean King, Pearle Vision celebrate World Sight Day with #RaiseYourGlasses campaign

EMBED </>More Videos

Pearle Vision is encouraging people to take a picture of themselves in their favorite eyeglasses and post them with #RaiseYourGlasses.

Tennis icon Billie Jean King launched a campaign Tuesday with Pearle Vision in honor of World Sight Day.

CMO Doug Zarkin joined WCL to talk about the campaign and encouraged viewers to take a picture of themselves in their favorite eyeglasses and post them with #RaiseYourGlasses.

For every 10 photos posted, Pearle Vision will make sure a child who needs glasses get them.

This segment was produced with and sponsored by Pearle Vision.

For more information, visit: pearlevision.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
HGTV's 'Property Brothers' discuss new kids' book
Shining a light on ComEd's Solar Spotlight Program
franklyHANK: 'Tootsie'
More Windy City LIVE
SOCIETY
Program gives students lessons in Latino culture, theater
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
Former U of C professor wins Nobel Prize in economics
Ill. bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
More Society
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke moved from Cook to Rock Island County Jail
3 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
Pregnant mom of 4 killed while pushing car in Streamwood
Alligator found in Lake Michigan recovering at wildlife center
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Instagram cracks down on cyberbullying
Hurricane Michael Live Radar: 'Monster' storm upgraded to Category 3 as it closes in on Florida Panhandle
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with isolated storms
Show More
Construction worker killed in Evanston after steel beam fell ID'd
VIDEO: Kentucky prisoners escape in trash bins
Man wanted for filming up woman's dress in South Loop
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Mexican couple arrested with body parts in stroller may have killed 20
More News