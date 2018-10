Billie Jean King, Pearle Vision celebrate World Sight Day with #RaiseYourGlasses campaign

Tennis icon Billie Jean King launched a campaign Tuesday with Pearle Vision in honor of World Sight Day.CMO Doug Zarkin joined WCL to talk about the campaign and encouraged viewers to take a picture of themselves in their favorite eyeglasses and post them with #RaiseYourGlasses.For every 10 photos posted, Pearle Vision will make sure a child who needs glasses get them.This segment was produced with and sponsored by Pearle Vision.For more information, visit: pearlevision.com