Billie Jean King, Pearle Vision celebrate World Sight Day with #RaiseYourGlasses campaign

Tennis icon Billie Jean King launched a campaign Tuesday with Pearle Vision in honor of World Sight Day.
CMO Doug Zarkin joined WCL to talk about the campaign and encouraged viewers to take a picture of themselves in their favorite eyeglasses and post them with #RaiseYourGlasses.
For every 10 photos posted, Pearle Vision will make sure a child who needs glasses get them.
This segment was produced with and sponsored by Pearle Vision.
For more information, visit: pearlevision.com
Related Topics:
societyWindy City LIVE
societyWindy City LIVE