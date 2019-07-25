dinosaurs

University of California student discovers 65 million-year-old Triceratops' skull in North Dakota

A UC Merced college student made the discovery of a lifetime on a recent paleontology dig.

He unearthed a partial skull of a Triceratops.

Harrison Duran is a fifth-year biology student. He uncovered the 65 million-year-old skull in North Dakota during a dig last month.

The fossil was found upside down with the base of its left horn partially exposed.

The dinosaur has been named "Alice" after the landowner.

Duran says his interest in dinosaurs dates back to his early childhood. He now hopes to use the fossil as an education tool for others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydinosaursu.s. & worldsciencestudentscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DINOSAURS
Houston Family Makes a Giant Dinosaur Car
Mastodon bones unearthed on southern Indiana farm
Sue the T. Rex undergoes CT scan
Sue the T. Rex gets new home at Field Museum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police release video of person of interest in stabbing of former DePaul student
Puerto Rico governor announces resignation
Hillside boy, 14, with no arms goes viral after successful box jump
Police investigating 2 reports of possible police impersonator in NW Indiana
Man charged after police cars, restaurant damaged in South Loop
Man critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach
Lightfoot faces fallout over comment picked up by hot mic
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little warmer Thursday
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden
VIDEO: Firefighters in China rescue girl dangling by her head
Attack on girl, 15, in Chicago captured on cell phone video
Toddler hurt in ride on airport conveyor belt
More TOP STORIES News