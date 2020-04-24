Chicago Outfit consigliere Marco 'the Mover' D'Amico dead at age 84

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For decades, Chicago mob boss Marco D'Amico was dogged by a bad mugshot depicting him with Coke-bottle glasses that magnified a pair of bulging eyeballs.Despite photo appearances, Outfit history will record that D'Amico was no underworld-dork, and could see quite clearly.The hoodlum's sharp eyesight was evident during one legendary encounter he had with police in 1983. D'Amico's car had been curbed in northwest suburban Palatine on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to authorities, the drunk D'Amico asked "do you know who I am?" When the officer answered that he didn't know, or care, D'Amico proceeded to bite off one of the patrolman's fingers. Despite the gory outcome of the traffic stop, in typical Outfit fashion, no jail time would be served.As with many mobsters who claim either Christmas or New Year's Day as their birthdates, D'Amico always said he was born on Jan. 1, 1936, and official paperwork seemed to back that up.His nickname, "the Mover," was an apparent reference to his well-honed skills at getting things done, whether those "things" involved collecting on juice loans or convincing Outfit-connected business owners that it would be in their best interest to pay the mob's so-called "street tax," a fee for permission to operate.Despite being an octogenarian, when D'Amico died on Wednesday night, multiple sources have told the ABC 7 I-Team that he was still assigned to one of the highest-ranking posts in the Outfit: consigliere. That title, adviser to the mob, has been held by some of the Chicago Outfit's biggest names over the decades, including Anthony "Joe Batters" Accardo who rose from Al Capone's driver to run the entire shebang.When D'Amico died, mobologists considered him to be the No. 3-ranking man in an illicit organization that had been decimated by other deaths, prosecutions and lifetime prison sentences. D'Amico's biggest clout, then-reigning boss John "No Nose" DiFronzo, died two years ago. DiFronzo and D'Amico cut their teeth on the same West Side Outfit crew and were considered yin and yang crooks. In one infamous gangland meeting, the I-Team followed D'Amico to "" in a suburban eatery in 2009. The bosses had all gathered that March day to discuss business and pleasures, unaware that they were being surveilled by an ABC 7 Chicago news crew.His criminal career began with far less pomp, more than 60 years ago, in a manner that many mobsters have atop their records -- gambling charges, street fights and drunken encounters with police. Despite having skated through the run-ins, in late 1994 D'Amico faced a more serious legal threat when he was indicted by federal prosecutors in a sweeping racketeering case. Faced with secret recordings, courtesy of corrupt ex-attorney Robert Cooley who was cooperating with the FBI, D'Amico pleaded guilty, admitting his role in the scheme and his position in the Outfit. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.