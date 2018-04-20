Children at Lurie score big thanks to former patient donation

A youth football player with quite an arm is giving back to the hospital that treated him for a serious illness.Ten-year-old Colton Gumino is a quarterback for the Elmhurst Eagles youth football team and has thrown quite a few touchdown passes.This past season he was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease that required treatment at Lurie Children's Hospital.On Friday, Colton donated $2,500 to the hospital-- $100 for each of his 25 touchdowns. The money will be used to purchase toys and games for pediatric patients."I stayed here and want to donate my money to them," Gumino said.While Gumino got to go home from his treatment after two days, not every child he met was so lucky.Gumino is doing well now and is in good health. He said he's looking forward to playing next season.