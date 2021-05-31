Expert tips to follow before biking down Chicago Lakefront Trail, Navy Pier Flyover

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A great way to get to Chicago's beaches this Memorial Day is to ride a bicycle on the Lakefront Trail.Whether someone is an experienced cyclist or hitting the trail for the first time, there are some tips they can follow.Gerardo Garcia is the owner of Lakeshore Bike, a repair shop right next to the trail, between Irving Park and Addison. He provided some tips before hopping on a bike.Garcia said people should make sure their bikes have plenty of air, lubricated and to tuned up, so do not have to worry about any issues while riding. He also suggests that people try to get something puncture resistant because there can be a lot of glass along the Lakeshore path, especially during festivities.While riding down the new Navy Pier Flyover ramp, people should have a bell and be mindful of other runners and cyclists, according to Garcia."A bicycle is a synonymous of freedom because you don't need gas, you don't need a permit, you don't need a license, you only have to enjoy yourself," Garcia said.