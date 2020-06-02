Chicago protests live: Protestors march on North Side for 2nd day in a row

Note: This stream is live and unedited, and may contain strong language. Viewer discretion advised.
Thousands of protestors streamed onto Lake Shore Drive Monday evening after several hours of demonstrations across Chicago's North Side.
WATCH: Chopper 7 over protest on Lake Shore Drive
As many as 5,000 people chanted George Floyd's name as they called for justice, marching more than a mile from the Belmont CTA station in Lakeview to Uptown.
"We are going to do what needs to be done. We are going to do it by any means necessary," a speaker told the crowd that gathered around him in a circle.
After sitting down in a demonstration outside the Target store on Broadway and Sunnyside, the group then headed toward the lakefront. With ramps already closed to traffic, the massive crowd marched onto Lake Shore Drive at Irving Park Road.
While hopeful the protest would not devolve into criminality, one woman said it remained to be seen.
"You can't hurt somebody and tell them how to heal. You can't," participant Stefanie Sefah said. "Once you hurt somebody, how they heal is up to them."
Diversity and solemnity characterized this crowd. It seemed different for those not easily impressed.
"I feel good about this turnout because that shows there's a lot of people that have the same feelings," one participant said.
A teacher in the crowd insisted that his presence as a white male was evidence the demand for change in policing and criminal justice in the wake of George Floyd's killing is widely held.
"I have a responsibility and part of my responsibility is to be here," Jim Yost said.
Another peaceful protest was held earlier Monday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood at Wrightwood and Lincoln. After marching, the group peacefully sat down in the intersection.
Chicago's police superintendent and the mayor responded Monday to the weekend violence and looting across the city sparked by the police-involved death of George Floyd.
WATCH: Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses unrest in Chicago
Amid looting and protests over the weekend, Chicago police made nearly 700 arrests. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said 699 people were arrested Sunday, primarily for looting. Superintendent Brown also said 132 Chicago police officers were injured.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city's 911 center processed more than 65,000 calls - mostly for looting - over a 24-hour period, about 50,000 more calls than a typical day. She said those calls came in at the rate of 2,000 every 30 minutes.
A curfew remains in effect for Chicago from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.