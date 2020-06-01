George Floyd

Live Chicago protests: North Side protest marches through Lakeview, Uptown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large, peaceful protest is moving through Chicago's North Side neighborhoods Monday evening.

EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of protesters chanted George Floyd's name as they marched more than a mile from the Belmont CTA station in Lakeview to Uptown.



Thousands of protesters chanted George Floyd's name as they marched more than a mile from the Belmont CTA station in Lakeview to Uptown.

Road closures around Loop in effect as Illinois National Guard called in

Police are blocking some intersections in the area as the group marches. Expect rolling street closures throughout the area.

Another peaceful protest was held earlier Monday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood at Wrightwood and Lincoln. After marching, the group peacefully sat down in the intersection.

Chicago's police superintendent and the mayor responded Monday to the weekend violence and looting across the city sparked by the police-involved death of George Floyd.

WATCH: Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses unrest in Chicago

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tasked city workers to assist in rebuilding efforts after looting and violence across the city in wake of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnea



Amid looting and protests over the weekend, Chicago police made nearly 700 arrests. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said 699 people were arrested Sunday, primarily for looting. Superintendent Brown also said 132 Chicago police officers were injured.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city's 911 center processed more than 65,000 calls - mostly for looting - over a 24-hour period, about 50,000 more calls than a typical day. She said those calls came in at the rate of 2,000 every 30 minutes.

A curfew remains in effect for Chicago from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagouptownlakeviewprotestlori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagolootinggeorge floydu.s. & worldpolice brutalityrallychicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Road closures in effect in Chicago's Loop with curfews in city, suburbs
ABC7 veteran photographer attacked covering South Shore damage
Nearly 700 arrested by Chicago police amid looting, protests
Gov. Pritzker deploys National Guard to Chicago suburbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 700 arrested by Chicago police amid looting, protests
Road closures in effect in Chicago's Loop with curfews in city, suburbs
ABC7 veteran photographer attacked covering South Shore damage
Hyde Park demonstration calls for immediate release of protesters arrested over weekend
Gov. Pritzker deploys National Guard to Chicago suburbs
Chicago businesses turn to insurance, relief funds after looting
Was Lincoln Park Zoo looted? Staff debunks rumors
Show More
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
George Floyd's brother calls for peace in Minneapolis
WATCH: Speech at police brutality protest
Small business owners attacked after storefront looted in South Loop
More TOP STORIES News