Live Chicago protests: North Side protest marches through Lakeview, Uptown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6225770" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands of protesters chanted George Floyd's name as they marched more than a mile from the Belmont CTA station in Lakeview to Uptown.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6224905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tasked city workers to assist in rebuilding efforts after looting and violence across the city in wake of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnea

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large, peaceful protest is moving through Chicago's North Side neighborhoods Monday evening.Thousands of protesters chanted George Floyd's name as they marched more than a mile from the Belmont CTA station in Lakeview to Uptown.Police are blocking some intersections in the area as the group marches. Expect rolling street closures throughout the area.Another peaceful protest was held earlier Monday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood at Wrightwood and Lincoln. After marching, the group peacefully sat down in the intersection.Chicago's police superintendent and the mayor responded Monday to the weekend violence and looting across the city sparked by the police-involved death of George Floyd.Amid looting and protests over the weekend, Chicago police made nearly 700 arrests. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said 699 people were arrested Sunday, primarily for looting. Superintendent Brown also said 132 Chicago police officers were injured.Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city's 911 center processed more than 65,000 calls - mostly for looting - over a 24-hour period, about 50,000 more calls than a typical day. She said those calls came in at the rate of 2,000 every 30 minutes.A curfew remains in effect for Chicago from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.