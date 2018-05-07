WINDY CITY LIVE

May-k My Day Recipient: Woodlawn resident Greg Mallette

Woodlawn resident Greg Mallette helped a woman being attacked by two dogs. (WLS)

Windy City Lives likes to shine a light on Chicagoans who help others.

On Monday, we met Woodlawn resident Greg Mallette, who helped 68-year-old Marion Fowler when she was viciously attacked two dogs.

We had a special message for Greg in our segment, 'May-k My Day.'
Click here to donate to Marion's GoFundMe page

Thanks to Cindy's Restaurant for treating Greg and Marion to dinner!

For more information, visit: http://www.cindysrooftop.com/
