May-k My Day Recipient: Woodlawn resident Greg Mallette

Windy City Lives likes to shine a light on Chicagoans who help others.On Monday, we met Woodlawn resident Greg Mallette, who helped 68-year-old Marion Fowler when she was viciously attacked two dogs.We had a special message for Greg in our segment, 'May-k My Day.'Thanks to Cindy's Restaurant for treating Greg and Marion to dinner!For more information, visit: http://www.cindysrooftop.com/