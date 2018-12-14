HOLIDAY

Royal family Christmas cards: See official holiday photos of Prince William, Prince Harry's families

EMBED </>More Videos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used a photo from their wedding for their Christmas card. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP|Chris Allerton via AP)

The British royal family is sharing some Christmas cuteness: Both Prince William and Prince Harry shared their family's holiday cards on Friday.

The cards are reflective of the royal brothers' big year. For Prince Harry, it was the first Christmas card with his wife, Meghan Markle, now known as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The pair were married in May, and the card features a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.

RELATED PHOTOS: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan through the years


For Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, it was their first Christmas card as a family of five. Their children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months, all beamed in the sweet family pic. The photo was taken outdoors at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

RELATED PHOTOS: William, Kate and their royal family through the years
RELATED STORIES:

The royal baby and the line to the British throne

Prince Harry, Meghan to move to Frogmore Cottage in 2019
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societykate middletonMeghan Markleprince harryprince williamroyal familychristmasholiday
HOLIDAY
Royal couples release stylish Christmas cards
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight
Fill loved ones' stockings with Illinois lottery tickets
More holiday
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Police officers seen decorating offensive Christmas tree
Royal couples release stylish Christmas cards
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Society
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: 'Christmas Miracle' appears to save historic NW Side Greek Orthodox church
Jason Van Dyke to appear in court Friday
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
Remembering the Sandy Hook shooting victims
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Bears score against Packers fan in federal court
VIDEO: Police officers seen decorating offensive Christmas tree
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Show More
Jazz singer Nancy Wilson dies at 81
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
How to prevent package theft
Teen says Uber Pool driver tried to abduct her
More News