Chicago's 'stay-at-home' order inspires citywide Bon Jovi 'Livin' on a Prayer' sing-along

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many folks broke out in song Saturday night as a way to engage with neighbors during the pandemic "stay-at-home" order.

They sang Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" from their balconies, windows and rooftops.

Bon Jovi himself got wind of the effort and offered support via Instagram.



The Chicago sing-along was at least partly inspired by viral videos from Europe showing quarantined residents singing to each other from their windows and balconies.

