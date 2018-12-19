Val Can Do That

In our new franchise, Val Warner takes on babysitting 5 kids under the age of 10. Including triplets! Can she do it?
Joliet mother Teri, her husband Mario and five sons Logan, Marcel, Santino, Andres, and Vincent stopped by to tell us how Val did babysitting. Lindsay Pinchuk, CEO of Bump Club and Beyond joined us to help give them a supersized holiday surprise to go along with their big crew. We surprised them with so many awesome products including these amazing brands:
3 Clek Car Seats
Chicco Double Stroller
4moms Breeze GO Playard
Just Born Hooded Towels
Tiny Love Gymini Deluxe Play Mat and Toys
EBlocz Power Blox Builds Plus set
Reindeer in Here
Circuit Blox sets
Not Parent Approved card games
Popcorn Moosh toys
Green Toys
Kidz Drac Slippers
Twelve Little Diaper Bags
Seventh Generation Diapers and Wipes
Dove Baby products
Melissa and Doug products
For more information, visit https://www.bumpclubandbeyond.com.
