Chicago shooting: 2 wounded, 1 critically while walking in South Shore, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were wounded, one critically, in a South Shore shooting Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.ABC7 spoke with one woman off-camera who identified herself as the mother of one of the victims. She said she did not know how her son was doing.The family members of the two victims have been waiting for news about the men, 27 and 63 years old.Video of the scene showed the aftermath of the afternoon shooting, which left the windows of a restaurant shattered. What appeared to be about a dozen evidence markers were on the ground.Chicago police said it happened in the 2000-block of East 71st Street near South Jeffrey Boulevard. So far, investigators said early reports indicated that the two men were walking near the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up to them. Then, someone got out of the vehicle and shot at the two men multiple times.The two were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. Police officials said the 27-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.As for the 63-year-old man, CPD said he was hit in the leg and the ankle and is in good condition.Investigators have not said if the two men are related. No suspects in custody.