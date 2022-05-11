swat

South Shore stabbing, barricaded suspect trigger SWAT response: Chicago police

Chicago violence: Suspect accused of hitting man on head with bottle, then stabbing him with broken vessel
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

SWAT team in South Shore after stabbing: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A female suspect hit a 23-year-old man in the head with a bottle before stabbing him with the broken vessel early Wednesday morning in the South Shore, Chicago police said. The incident led to a SWAT response in the South Side neighborhood.

Chicago police said there was a verbal altercation between the two just after 4:10 a.m. in the courtyard of a home in the 2700-block of East 75th Place before the suspect attacked the man.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple lacerations in unknown condition, police said.

RELATED: Armed person inside Fifth Third Bank in Romeoville fatally shot by Will County SWAT team, police say

The suspect then barricaded herself inside a home.

A SWAT team was on the scene after the incident, and some streets were closed.

Coles Avenue is blocked between 75th Place and 76th Street, and 75th Place is blocked between Coles and Exchange Avenue.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorechicago crimeswatchicago violencestabbing
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SWAT
Armed person inside Romeoville bank fatally shot by SWAT: police
Body cam video shows police fatally shooting man in hostage situation
No complete bodycam footage of deadly CPD shooting in Ford City: COPA
2 critically wounded, gunman killed after SWAT situation: CPD
TOP STORIES
Metra BNSF train hits truck in Clarendon Hills
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
8 shot, 2 seriously injured, in Jackson Park shootings: CPD
Woman who thwarted attempted kidnapping reunites with victim
Senate Democrats' bill would make Roe v Wade law and expand it
VIDEO: Outer Banks houses collapse into ocean
Apparent Oak Lawn road rage shooting leaves 1 wounded
Show More
2 women robbed at gunpoint in Uptown: CPD
Joe Biden Kankakee: POTUS visiting farm, IBEW convention
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Side shooting, CPD says
Armed person inside Romeoville bank fatally shot by SWAT: police
Chicago Weather: Warm Wednesday and cooler lakeside
More TOP STORIES News