South Suburban Humane Society urges residents to consider animal adoption amid shelter crisis

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban animal shelter has said it is in crisis and needs help.
Thirty two dogs have been taken in this week at the South Suburban Humane Society in Matteson.
SEE ALSO: Local animal shelter hosts big beagle reunion this weekend
The heat may be partially to blame.
Emily Klehm is the CEO, and she told ABC7 Chicago Thursday they have more than 600 pets in their care.
Klehm said they've never had so many animals in their care.
RELATED: Dogs-turned-crime fighters on trail of guns in metro Chicago
Adoption and foster rates are down across the country, Klehm said.
To find out more, visit southsuburbanhumane.org.