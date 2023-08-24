South Suburban Humane Society urges residents to consider animal adoption amid shelter crisis

The South Suburban Humane Society in Matteson is in crisis with the amount of dogs for adoption it has in its care.

Animal shelter has over 600 animals available for pet adoption

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban animal shelter has said it is in crisis and needs help.

Thirty two dogs have been taken in this week at the South Suburban Humane Society in Matteson.

The heat may be partially to blame.

Emily Klehm is the CEO, and she told ABC7 Chicago Thursday they have more than 600 pets in their care.

Klehm said they've never had so many animals in their care.

Adoption and foster rates are down across the country, Klehm said.

To find out more, visit southsuburbanhumane.org.