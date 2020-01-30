Chicago's first green beauty boutique and spa is located in Lincoln Square. Val sat down with founder Jenny Duranski to learn more about the clean and green beauty boutique and spa.
Sustainability is a crucial part of the ethos at Lena Rose Beauty and at the core of what it means to be a green beauty salon and spa. As part of this mission, all products are handmade from independent retailers in small batches with the purest sourced ingredients. They carefully screen and test each small batch, handmade product they use and sell to ensure maximum benefit and none of the risk. As a company, Lena Rose is actively making changes to make sure we are abiding by the strictest standard for health and the environment
Lena Rose Beauty is embracing sustainability in 2020 and beyond through the following initiatives:
-Lena Rose pledges to be entirely plastic-free by 2025.
-Lena Rose buys only organic ingredients, and ideally local and seasonal when possible. In 2020, the company is working with local farms to order fresh herbs and ingredients to use in services.
-Lena Rose also places bulk orders for inventory and supplies to reduce our carbon imprint.
-Lena Rose is constantly evaluating new research and eliminating product lines that contain known human or environmental pollutants.
-Looking ahead this year, Lena Rose is excited to be launching a refill station as part of an Earth Month initiative. This will include a selection of home, body and skincare products that can be refilled in-store.
For more information, please visit Lena Rose's website.
Lincoln Square is home to Chicago's 1st green beauty spa
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More