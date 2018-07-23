13 kids from a south-side track club are ready to run toward their next goal: Making us Chicago Proud by competing in the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championship.
Founder and Head Coach Heraldo Morrison started the Saint Track Club 10 years ago to help kids build self-confidence and prepare to compete at an elite level.
"I went the National Jr. Olympics and from that experience made me inspired me to start my own track club and work with kids to give them that opportunity to give them that same success when I ran," Morrison said.
These young athletes range in age from 6 to 18 and it takes commitment from coaches, parents and the kids to make it this far.
Sara Edwards said being part of the club has taught her son Christian about far more than just athletic competition.
"Not just physically but mentally as well. We talk about that all the time, where track is a very physical sport but mentally you have to prepare yourself for racing and the competition along with it," she said.
Thirteen kids will participate in a week of track and field events in Greensboro, North Carolina, but beyond the competition they are looking forward to meeting new people and just doing their best.
"In track once you get to know everybody, I know everyone in my region and they know me and we have a sense of community and it's fun to race each other but once you go outside if the region there is just a whole new group of people that you can meet," said John Green, who runs the 200 and 400 meter races and participates in the long jump.
"I don't care about winning or losing, I just want to throw my farthest and get my personal best and yeah," said Lyric Artwell, a shot put and javelin thrower.
For more on the Saints Track Club, visit their website.
