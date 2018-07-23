CHICAGO PROUD

13 South Side kids advance to national junior Olympics in track and field

EMBED </>More Videos

13 kids from a south-side track club are ready to run toward their next goal: Making us Chicago Proud by competing in the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championship. (WLS)

By and Marissa N. Isang
13 kids from a south-side track club are ready to run toward their next goal: Making us Chicago Proud by competing in the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championship.

Founder and Head Coach Heraldo Morrison started the Saint Track Club 10 years ago to help kids build self-confidence and prepare to compete at an elite level.

"I went the National Jr. Olympics and from that experience made me inspired me to start my own track club and work with kids to give them that opportunity to give them that same success when I ran," Morrison said.

These young athletes range in age from 6 to 18 and it takes commitment from coaches, parents and the kids to make it this far.

Sara Edwards said being part of the club has taught her son Christian about far more than just athletic competition.

"Not just physically but mentally as well. We talk about that all the time, where track is a very physical sport but mentally you have to prepare yourself for racing and the competition along with it," she said.

Thirteen kids will participate in a week of track and field events in Greensboro, North Carolina, but beyond the competition they are looking forward to meeting new people and just doing their best.

"In track once you get to know everybody, I know everyone in my region and they know me and we have a sense of community and it's fun to race each other but once you go outside if the region there is just a whole new group of people that you can meet," said John Green, who runs the 200 and 400 meter races and participates in the long jump.

"I don't care about winning or losing, I just want to throw my farthest and get my personal best and yeah," said Lyric Artwell, a shot put and javelin thrower.

For more on the Saints Track Club, visit their website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportschicago proudcompetitionrunningathletesChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
South Shore fashion program provides scholarships, self-confidence
Park Forest Police give bike to teen who walked 2 miles to work
One woman plays alongside men in new Chicago Pro Hockey League
Evanston HS buzzer beater nominated for ESPY
More chicago proud
SPORTS
Bears wideout Kevin White on new regime: Wanted to 'change things up'
Bulls claim Antonius Cleveland off waivers from Hawks
Cubs give boy signed baseball after social media outrage
Caddie Academy introduces students to golf caddying
More Sports
Top Stories
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri, killing 17
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson hands out cash at South Side event
1 killed, 1 injured in Chicago Heights crash
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
EMT had cocaine in system when he crashed ambulance killing 3
Lioness at zoo fascinated by stuffed 'Simba' toy
Evanston expected to vote on Harley Clarke mansion demolition
Show More
New images of 2 unidentified John Wayne Gacy victims released
Tree falls on parked car in Englewood
Alert issued for possible measles exposure in Cook County
Teens build device to search Lake Michigan for meteorites
Skunks create nuisance in some Chicago suburbs
More News