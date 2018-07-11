CHICAGO PROUD

Watch video of the Evanston HS buzzer beater as it happened. (WLS)

By and Marissa Isang
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
A last second shot at the buzzer is up for Best Play at this year's ESPY awards.

Meet the Evanston kid behind that basket who is making us Chicago Proud.
"When I got the rebound there wasn't much to do so I just took the dribble and shot it and it went in," said Evanston Township High School sophomore Blake Peters.

It was that viral moment back in January that now has Blake Peters up for an ESPY nomination for Best Play.

"It was pretty cool and I remember asking myself, 'Did I just make that?' I really did so I just started running," said Peters about the winning shot.

"You don't have too many opportunities to be able to say you were involved or coached a game that is up for an ESPY so it definitely made you feel special that there is a possibility that he's in the running to win one of those," said Evanston Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike Ellis.

Peters and his coach, Mike Ellis, are still in disbelief of all the attention, recognition and support that last minute play has received.
"I was stunned, my parents were not surprised. Sometimes I don't really give myself that much credit but I was stunned and just glad to be a part of it," said Peters.

"If that play could have happened to any one of our players, to pat Blake on the back, he was the most capable of dealing with all the attention that goes with it. Very humble player, student, person," Coach Ellis said.

Peters' buzzer beater is now in the final four for an ESPY and he's hoping the odds are in his favor to bring home a win.

"I think they are pretty good. I have witnessed, you know sports have a great ability to bring us together. Throughout this whole process, Evanston as a community has kind of come around this one play and I think that is an amazing thing," Peters said.

Now here is where all of you come in. Blake needs your votes. Vote for the Evanston buzzer beater shot HERE.

The ESPY Awards aired July 18 at 7 p.m on ABC 7.

Though Peters didn't win the ESPY for Best Play, he was able to attend the awards show in Los Angeles.

Blake Peters at the ESPY awards.

