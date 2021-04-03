Loyola Chicago basketball expected to promote Drew Valentine to replace Porter Moser, sources tell ESPN

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loyola Chicago is expected to promote Ramblers assistant coach Drew Valentine to replace departing men's basketball coach Porter Moser, sources told ESPN.
Final contract details were still being worked out as of Saturday morning, according to ESPN.
Valentine is the older brother of Chicago Bulls player Denzel Valentine.
Valentine has been a Ramblers' assistant coach for four years. During that time the Ramblers have won three Missouri Valley Conference regular-season titles, gone to two NCAA tournaments and made a Final Four run in 2018.
Valentine began his coaching career as a graduate manager at Michigan State, where his brother played. He then spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Oakland, his alma mater, before moving to Loyola Chicago.
